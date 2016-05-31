Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Variant name:TDV6 SPORT HSE ,Derivative:MK1 (LS) ,Variant: TDV6 SPORT HSE
Cruise control,Dynamic response,Front park distance control,PAS,Personal telephone integration system with bluetooth,Premium navigation system,Rear park distance control,Tailgate power latch,Trip computer,Audio remote control,Body colour bumpers,Electric folding door mirrors,Electric front+rear windows,One shot lowering/closing on front windows,Rear Spoiler with Integral High Mounted Stop Lamp,Rear wiper,Auto climate control,Centre cooler storage box,Chrome sill tread strips,Driver's seat cushion pocket,Electrically adjustable front seats,Front centre armrest,Front head restraints,Height adjustable driver's seat,Illuminated load area and glovebox,Illuminated vanity mirrors,Isofix child seat preparation,Leather gear knob/gaiter,Leather handbrake grip,Leather steering wheel,Left and Right interior flood lamps,Programmable interior lamp,Puddle and footwell lamps,Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel,Rear headrests,Removable load compartment cover,Split folding rear seat (65:35) including rear armrest,Clear view pack - Range Rover Sport,Cold climate pack - Range Rover Sport,Memory pack - Range Rover Sport,3 rear 3 point seatbelts,4 channel ABS,Brembo front brakes,Driver and passenger airbags,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,EBD + Brake Assist,Electronic parking brake,Electronic traction control,Front and rear head airbags,Front side airbags,Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm,Remote central locking,Active roll mitigation,Electronic air suspension/variable ride height
