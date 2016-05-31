Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Variant name:SDV6 HSE DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK2 (LW) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Dynamic
Adaptive xenon headlamps (AFS), Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detection, Electric driver's seat, Exterior badging: 'Sport' - red finish, Park Assist feat. Parallel Park¸ Perpendicular Park and Parking Exit, Premium audio system, Privacy glass, Rear Seat Entertainment, 22'' sparkle silver alloy wheels, Double locking + soft door close, Electrically deployable tow bar, Fixed panoramic roof, Front head restraints with screens, Paint finish: metallic, 'Morzine' trim finisher, Additional washer bottle, Leather-edged front mats, Full size spare wheel, 21'' alloy wheels, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured roof, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Response, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), HDD Navigation System, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power fold exterior mirrors, Powered tailgate, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Remote central locking, Stop/start technology, Terrain Response 2, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Front parking aid with front visual display, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, LED tail lamps, Morzine headlining, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Performance Enhancement, Power adjustable steering column, Reactive Grounding Response, Rear park distance sensors, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Speed proportional Electric Power Assisted Steering, Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Torque Vectoring, Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Single point entry
Barrack Road,Christchurch,Bailey Drive
BH23 2BN
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017