loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Map

car description

Variant name:SDV6 HSE DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK2 (LW) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) HSE Dynamic

Accessories

Leather, Ebony full, 21'' alloy wheels, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dynamic Response, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Lane Departure Warning, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Deployable side steps, Heated front and rear seats, InControl Protect, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Keyless entry, Powered gesture tailgate, Rear parking aid, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured roof, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405599
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    FD17UDT
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    10800 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2017
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£62,950

445 Narborough Road,Leicester,
LE3 2RE
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!