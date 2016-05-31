Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Variant name:V8 SVR ,Derivative:MK2 (LW) ,Variant: 2017 17 Range Rover Sport SVR 5.0 V8 Supercharged 550 BHP New Model We are delighted to be able to offer this brand new model low mileage 1 owner from new 17 reg Range Rover Sport SVR 5.0 V8 Supercharged 550 BHP 8 Speed Automatic Luxury and Performance 4 wheel drive which is without doubt the fastest Land Rover Ever built which drives like no other Land Rover on the market . With only 8,577 Miles from new and finished in Estoril Blue metallic paintwork with contrasting two tone black & grey windsor leather upholstery which is without doubt the best colour combination available in this range. Specification on this luxury 4 wheel drive includes 22" Gloss Black Alloy wheels, Electric power tailgate, Paddle shift, DAB Radio Satellite navigation, Bluetooth technology with Audio Streaming, Front & Rear heated seats, adaptive cruise control, Meridian surround sound, Heated leather steering wheel, Alcantara head lining, Front & rear Light Weight SVR Performance Seats, Sports exhaust system, Carbon fibre bonnet, Pixel LED headlights with distinct signature Daytime running lights (DRL) , SVR Exclusive Integrated Quad Tailpipes and so much more. Also benefits from the remainder of the manufacturers warranty. The SVR is one of the first Range Rovers to come out of the Special Vehicle Operation Centre of excellence which is a passionate team on Designers and Engineers from Land Rover. The new 5.0 V8 Supercharged Petrol Engines produces 550 BHP Which delivers a time of 0-60 mph in 4.3 Seconds which is outstanding performance, combined with all new body styling features on the road. Viewing is essential as we are confident there is no better example available on the market so call us now for more information and to avoid disappointment as first to see will buy !
1 Owner, Two tone Black & Grey Leather Upholstery, 22" Gloss Black SVR Multi spoke Alloy wheels, Remainder of the manufacturers warranty, Electric power tailgate, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Blue Brembo Calipers, Paddle Shift, Multimedia display screen,Digital Display Instrument Dials, Touch Screen media, CD Stereo System, DAB Radio, HDMI In, Dual USB In, Sim, Card Slot, Bluetooth technology, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Voice activation commands, Meridian Sound System, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Driver / Passenger Heated Seats, Driver / Passenger Electric Memory Seats, Electric Adjustable Steering Wheel, SVR Sports Front Seats, Leather Centre Armrest / Door Card Panels & Armrests, Leather Two tone steering wheel, Alcantara Headlining, Isofix child seat preparation, Dual zone heating system, Auto climate control, Air con, Full Electric Windows, Push Button Start / Stop, Colour Satellite Navigation, Full Cloth Mats, Automatic lights, Aluminium Pedals, SVR Sports Rear Seats, Aluminium Interior Inlays, Reverse Camera Aid, Hill Descent Control, Terrain Response Control, Air Suspension Control, Transfer Gearbox Control, Auto start / stop, Traction control, Onboard trip computer, 4 Spoke multifunctional steering wheel, Central Locking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Ambient Lighting, Rear Heated Seats, Rear Heating Controls, Rear Centre Armrest, Driver / Passenger Airbags, Gloss Black Exterior window trims, Illuminated Sill Plates, Gloss Black Mirrors, Integrated Indicators, Body Coloured Bumpers Handles & spoiler, High vis stop lamp, Rear Wiper, Gloss Black Grille, Headlamp Washers, 4 Way Exhaust system, Black Rear Moulded Diffuser, PAS, ABS, DRL, Standard Manufacturers Specification, 550 BHP, Full SVR Body Styling, BI Xenon lights, Optional extra spec Includes Privacy Glass with Solar Attenuating Windscreen / Wade Sensing TM Total Cost of Optional Extra Spec £1040
237 Acklam Road,Middlesbrough,
TS5 7AB
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017