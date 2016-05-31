Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

Variant name:V8 SVR ,Derivative:MK2 (LW) ,Variant: 2017 17 Range Rover Sport SVR 5.0 V8 Supercharged 550 BHP New Model We are delighted to be able to offer this brand new model low mileage 1 owner from new 17 reg Range Rover Sport SVR 5.0 V8 Supercharged 550 BHP 8 Speed Automatic Luxury and Performance 4 wheel drive which is without doubt the fastest Land Rover Ever built which drives like no other Land Rover on the market . With only 8,577 Miles from new and finished in Estoril Blue metallic paintwork with contrasting two tone black & grey windsor leather upholstery which is without doubt the best colour combination available in this range. Specification on this luxury 4 wheel drive includes 22" Gloss Black Alloy wheels, Electric power tailgate, Paddle shift, DAB Radio Satellite navigation, Bluetooth technology with Audio Streaming, Front & Rear heated seats, adaptive cruise control, Meridian surround sound, Heated leather steering wheel, Alcantara head lining, Front & rear Light Weight SVR Performance Seats, Sports exhaust system, Carbon fibre bonnet, Pixel LED headlights with distinct signature Daytime running lights (DRL) , SVR Exclusive Integrated Quad Tailpipes and so much more. Also benefits from the remainder of the manufacturers warranty. The SVR is one of the first Range Rovers to come out of the Special Vehicle Operation Centre of excellence which is a passionate team on Designers and Engineers from Land Rover. The new 5.0 V8 Supercharged Petrol Engines produces 550 BHP Which delivers a time of 0-60 mph in 4.3 Seconds which is outstanding performance, combined with all new body styling features on the road. Viewing is essential as we are confident there is no better example available on the market so call us now for more information and to avoid disappointment as first to see will buy !