Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Variant name:SDV6 HSE DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK2 (LW) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) HSE Dynamic
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric windows, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Lane Departure Warning, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Bluetooth audio streaming, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Keyless entry, Powered gesture tailgate, Rear parking aid, USB connection, Daytime running lights, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Push-button start, Loadspace cover, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured roof, Driver & passenger airbags, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Gradient Release Control (GRC), High performance red brake callipers, Privacy glass, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, 'Stealth' Pack, 16-way electric front seats, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Deployable side steps, Fixed panoramic roof, Front parking aid, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Apps, InControl Pro Services, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, InControl Secure, InControl Touch Pro - 10 inch touchscreen, Interior mood lighting, Range Rover audio system (380W), Reactive Grounding Response, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Single point entry
Oct 31, 2017