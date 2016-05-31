Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Variant name:SDV6 HSE BLACK ,Derivative:SDV6 HSE BLACK ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 HSE Black Edition 5dr Auto
5" TFT driver information centre,Bluetooth system,Dual view touch screen,Front park distance control,HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen,Power assisted steering,Push button starter,Rear park distance control,Tailgate power latch,Trip computer,Audio remote control,DAB Digital radio,Harman/Kardon logic 7 surround sound system + 17 speakers and DSP amp,Hybrid TV,iPod/USB/MP3 connection,Single CD player,Acoustic windscreen,Atlas bright finish high line grille,Atlas bright finish tailgate,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlamp activation,Body colour bumpers,Body colour door handles,Body colour mirror caps,Electric folding door mirrors,Electric front/rear windows/one touch operation,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Front fog lights,Headlight washers,Laminated front side glass,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Rear roof spoiler,Rear wiper,Stainless steel tread plates,12V power point front/rear,12V power point in luggage area,Automatic climate control,Driver's electric adjustable lumbar support,Electrically adjustable front bolsters,Electrically adjustable front seats,Front and rear cupholders,Front centre armrest,Front head restraints,Front map lights,Front seat back map pockets,Heated rear seats,Illuminated vanity mirrors,Interior mood lighting,Isofix child seat preparation,Leather gear knob,Leather steering wheel,Manual lumbar adjust on passenger's seat,Puddle and footwell lamps,Rear centre head restraint,Rear headrests,Removable load compartment cover,Split folding rear seat (65:35) including rear armrest,Steering wheel gearshift paddles,Waterfall front and rear interior illumination,Cold climate pack - Range Rover Sport,Dynamic pack - Range Rover Sport,Extended leather pack - Range Rover Sport,Memory package - Range Rover Sport,3 rear 3 point seatbelts,Anti-lock brake system,Auto lock system when vehicle in motion,Driver and passenger airbags,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,EBA,Electronic parking brake,Electronic traction control,Front and rear head airbags,Front side airbags,Hill descent control,Hill start assist,Roll stability control,Trailer stability assist,Engine immobiliser,Keyless entry,Locking wheel nuts,Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm,Remote central locking,Diesel particulate filter,Electronic air suspension,Terrain Response,Contrast stitching
50 Lombard Road,Battersea,
SW11 3SU
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017