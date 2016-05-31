Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Variant: 5.0S V8 (550hp) SVR
Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, Head-up Display, Meridian Reference sound system: 1700W, Park Assist feat. Parallel Park¸ Perpendicular Park and Parking Exit, Privacy glass, Solar attenuating glass, Solar attenuating windscreen, Surround Camera System, Drive Pro Pack, Electrically deployable tow bar, Soft door close, Carbon veneer, Homelink (garage door opener), 60:40 split folding rear seat, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) + Queue Assist, All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC), Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Automatic headlights, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detection, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured roof, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Response, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Gradient Release Control (GRC), Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Lane Departure Warning, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Traffic sign recognition, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 'SVR' powered sports seats, 360-degree parking aid, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Brake calipers: blue 'Brembo', Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Drive Pack, Driver Condition Monitor, Front parking aid, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated steering wheel, InControl Apps, InControl Pro Services, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, InControl Secure, InControl Touch Pro - 10 inch touchscreen, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), Keyless entry, Powered gesture tailgate, Reactive Grounding Response, Rear parking aid, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Three-zone climate control, Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Single point entry
Threemilestone Industrial Estate,Truro,Threemilestone
TR4 9LD
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017