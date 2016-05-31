Land Rover Range Rover Sport

loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:SDV6 HSE ,Derivative:MK2 (LW) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE

Accessories

Leather, Almond full, Adaptive xenon headlamps (AFS), Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Dynamic Response, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rear view camera, Terrain Response 2, 20'' 'Stormer' sparkle silver alloy wheels, Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Paddle shift: noble plated, Paint finish: metallic, Sliding panoramic roof, 'Morzine' trim finisher, Side steps, Full size spare wheel, 20'' alloy wheels, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Body-coloured roof

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403860
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    FL15FMO
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    53038 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2015
  • Engine Size
    3
£43,450

445 Narborough Road,Leicester,
LE3 2RE
United Kingdom

