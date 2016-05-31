loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Map

car description

Variant name:SDV6 HSE ,Derivative:MK2 (LW) ,Variant: 3.0 SD V6 HSE 4X4 s/s

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Alarm (Perimetric/Volumetric),Upholstery Leather,Power-Assisted Steering,Air Bag Driver,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Traction Control System,In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3),Immobiliser,Front Fog Lamps,Seating Capacity (Five Seats),Seats Split Rear,Rear Wash/Wipe (Rear),Electric Windows (Front/Rear),Central Door Locking (Remote),Steering Wheel Mounted Controls,Head Restraints (Front/Rear),Air Bag Passenger,Air Bag Side (Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain),Alloy Wheels-20in 5 Split Spoke Style 12,Armrest (Front/Rear),Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Child Locks (Electric),Computer (Driver Information System),Cup Holder,DAB Radio,Electric Parking Brake (Electric Parking Brake),Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Electronic Stability Programme,Exterior Lighting (Xenon Headlights),Extra Storage,Head Light Sensor (Head Light Sensor),Heated Front Screen,Heated Front Seats with Heated Rear Seats,Heated Rear Screen,Hill Holder,Keyless Entry,Mirrors External (Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming),Mirrors Internal (Automatic Dimming Rear View),Paddle Shift,Power Adjustable Steering Column,Power Socket (Front/Rear),Rain Sensor,Rear View Camera,Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point (Two Seats - Rear),Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners (Front),Self-Levelling Suspension,Spare Wheel,Speakers (Eight),Steering Wheel Leather,Sun Visor,Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface),Third Brake Light,Touch Screen Monitor (Touch Screen Monitor),Tyre Pressure Control,Tyre Repair System,Voice Activated Controls,matching interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402082
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    YG14UUS
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    31785 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2014
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£42,490

Silkwood Business Park ,Wakefield ,Goldsmith Avenue
WF5 9TJ
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!