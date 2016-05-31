Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Variant name:SDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK2 (LW) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) Autobiography Dynamic
Approved Service Pack (RR Sport), Contrast roof - Black, Heated and cooled front seats w/heated rear seats, Meridian Sound System, Privacy + Infra-Red Reflective glass, 21'' 'Delta Wing' diamond turned alloy wheels, Ambience lighting, Deployable side steps, Front head restraints with screens, 'Alston' trim finisher, Air conditioning - front & rear, Electric driver's seat, Exterior badging: 'Autobiography' - red finish, Instant Mobility System, Meridian Reference sound system: 1700W, Paint finish: metallic, 21'' alloy wheels, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured roof, Body-coloured side sillls, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Response, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), HDD Navigation System, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Power fold exterior mirrors, Powered tailgate, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Remote central locking, Stop/start technology, Terrain Response 2, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Alston headlining, Bluetooth audio streaming, Brake calipers: red, Climate front seats, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Dynamic Program, Fixed panoramic roof, Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Front parking aid with front visual display, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, InControl Remote, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), Keyless entry, LED tail lamps, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Performance Enhancement, Power adjustable steering column, Queue Assist, Reactive Grounding Response, Rear park distance sensors, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Speed proportional Electric Power Assisted Steering, Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Three-zone climate control, Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights, Single point entry
Birchall Way,Manchester,(Off Princess Parkway)
M15 6DU
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017