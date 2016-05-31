loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Map

car description

Variant name:SDV6 HSE BLACK ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LS) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Black

Accessories

Contrast stitching, 'Grand Black' veneer, 'Ivory' headlining, 'Say What You See' voice control, Automatic headlights, Climate control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, HDD Navigation System, Park distance control (PDC), Personal telephone integration, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rear view camera, Remote central locking, Xenon headlamps, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Power-assisted steering, 20'' 'Design 2' diamond turned alloy wheels, Paint finish: metallic, Park heating, Acoustic windscreen & front side glass, Anti-lock braking system, Cold Climate Pack, Digital Audio Protocol (DAP), Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Electronic Brake Assist (EBA), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Gradient Release Control (GRC), harman/kardon audio system & 17 speakers, Rear spoiler, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Dynamic Pack, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hybrid television system, Memory Pack, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Terrain Response system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    400606
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    CF13UBM
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    58397 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2013
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
£27,881

Valley Drive,Stafford,
ST16 1NZ
United Kingdom

