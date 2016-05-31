Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT

car description

Full Overfinch Body Styling, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, Personal Telephone Integration, Voice Control, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Electric Seats with Lumbar, DAB Radio, Portable Audio Connectivity, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, Ivory Headlining, Secrecy Glass, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Front Fogs and 22" Overfinch Alloys. Full Service History inc Recent Service. Due in Soon. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, Mileage Subject to Change as Stock Rotates Between Showrooms Confirm Mileage at Time of Purchase. For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Tony 07956 564440 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyers of all prestige, Sports and 4x4 vehicles so why not give us a call for a price on yours, Please Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter, Thank You, www.im