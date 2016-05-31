loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT

Panoramic Glass Roof, Touch Screen Updated Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Seats with Lumbar, Heated Rear Seats, DAB Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, Ambient Lighting, Side Steps, Cirrus Headlining, Hands Free Power Tailgate, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Front Fogs, Electric Steering Column, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles, Red Calipers and 22" Black Alloys. Full Land Rover Service History. Balance of Manufacturers Warranty. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, Mileage Subject to Change as Stock Rotates Between Showrooms Confirm Mileage at Time of Purchase. For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Jim 07811 208138 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyers of all pre

  • Ad ID
    403140
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    24000 mi
£54,989

927 High Road, Chadwell Heath, Romford
Chadwell Heath, RM6 4HJ, Essex
United Kingdom

