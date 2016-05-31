LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT Discovery 3.0 TD6 (258hp) HSE Luxury Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: Discovery 3.0 TD6 (258hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4998 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White
Fuji White, Leather, Ebony full, Air conditioning - front & rear, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detection, Heated and cooled front seats w/heated rear seats, Lane Departure Warning, Privacy glass, Rear Seat Entertainment, Surround Camera System, 16-way electric front seats, Adaptive LED headlights with LED signature, Automatic low-light sensing headlights, Black Pack, Configurable ambient interior lighting, Driver Condition Monitor, Heated steering wheel, LED headlights with signature DRL, Memory mirrors, Powered inner tailgate, Rear parking aid, Reverse traffic detection, Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiter, Leather steering wheel, Power fold heated door mirrors w/approach lights, Roof rails - Black, 7 seat configuration, Contrast stitching, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electronic air suspension, Heated front windscreen, Meridian Surround Sound System, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, 10 inch touchscreen, Electrically reclining rear seats, InControl Apps, Keyless entry, LED tail lamps, Pro Services and Wi-Fi Hotspot, Voice control, Park Distance Control - front, Signature hi-line tail lights, Twin-speed transfer box, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Headlamp power wash, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, 8-speed automatic transmission, Audible seatbelt warning, Convex driver and passenger door mirrors, Four-zone climate control, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Intelligent seat fold, Intelligent speed limiter, Power adjustable steering column, Powered third row seats, Premium leather multi-function steering wheel, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Side curtain airbags, Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Vehicle tilt sensor, Winged headrests, Double locking, Electronic centre differential, Rollover deployment of restrai
Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017