LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT D300 R-Dynamic HSE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: D300 R-Dynamic HSE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5655 Engine Size: Ext Color: Carpathian Grey
Land Rover Range Rover Velar Finished in Carpathian Grey Specification Includes Leather, Light Oyster/Ebony colourway, Light Oyster/Ebony perforated 'Windsor', 21'' Alloy Wheels, Black Design Pack, Contrast roof - Black, Head-up Display, Privacy glass, 'Grand Black' veneer, Configurable Dynamics, Sliding panoramic roof, Mudflaps, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Electric memory seats, Heated front windscreen, Interactive Driver Display, Lane Departure Warning, Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Navigation Pro, Rear view camera, 360-degree parking aid, 8-speed automatic transmission, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Queue Assist and High-Speed Emergency Braking, Blind spot assist, Keyless entry, Powered gesture tailgate, Pro Services and Wi-Fi Hotspot, Terrain Response system
Listers Land Rover Solihull
Solihull, B904EL, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017