LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT D300 R-Dynamic HSE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: D300 R-Dynamic HSE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2057 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey
Carpathian Grey, Leather, Light Oyster/Ebony colourway, Light Oyster/Ebony perforated 'Windsor', Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) + Queue Assist, Adaptive Dynamics, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Blind spot monitor, Electric memory seats, Meridian Surround Sound System, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Traffic sign recognition, Wood/leather steering wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Queue Assist and High-Speed Emergency Braking, Ambient interior lighting, Blind spot assist, Driver Condition Monitor, Front seat massage function, Heated and cooled front seats, Heated and cooled seats, HLDF touchscreen, Keyless entry, Lane Keep Assist, Pro Services and Wi-Fi Hotspot, R-Dynamic Black Pack, Reverse traffic detection, Sliding panoramic roof, Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiter, Auto-dimming interior mirror, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic air suspension, Head-up Display, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Configurable Dynamics, Convex driver and passenger door mirrors, Two-zone climate control, Virtual instrument panel (TFT), Voice control, Rear axle open differential, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), 360-degree parking aid, 8-speed automatic transmission, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Power adjustable steering column, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Vehicle tilt sensor, Double locking, Terrain Response system. 5 seats, BESPOKE VIDEO AVAILABLE, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO ASK, 71,990
Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017