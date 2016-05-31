loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3954 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Premium Carpathian Grey

InControl Secure, Voice Control, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Navigation System, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Electric Seats with Memory, Heated Front Windscreen, Stop/Start function, Panoramic Roof, Headlamp Power Wash, Xenon Headlamps, Front Log Lamps, Cruise Control, Push button start, Park Distance Control, Rear View Camera

  • Ad ID
    414955
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3954 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
£56,089

Stratstone Land Rover Mayfair
Mayfair, W1J8DX, London
United Kingdom

