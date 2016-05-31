LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT All- Discovery 3.0 TD6 (258hp) HSE Luxury Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: All- Discovery 3.0 TD6 (258hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8750 Engine Size: Ext Color: Silicon Silver

Land Rover All-New Discovery Finished in Silicon Silver Specification Includes Leather, Nimbus 'Windsor' seats, Nimbus/Espresso colourway, 10 inch DualView Touchscreen, 22'' alloy wheels, Activity Key, Contrast roof - Black, Rear Seat Entertainment, Towing equipment, 360-degree parking aid, 7 Seat Luxury Climate Comfort Pack, Adaptive LED headlights with LED signature, Digital TV receiver, Dynamic Exterior Design Pack, Front centre console refrigerator compartment, Massage seat with adjustable seat bolster, Homelink (garage door opener), Mudflaps, Park heating with remote control, Roof rails - Black, Automatic headlights, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detection, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Heated and cooled front seats w/heated rear seats, Heated front windscreen

  • Ad ID
    416028
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    8750 mi
  • Doors
    5
