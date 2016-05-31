LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 5.0S V8 (550hp) SVR Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 5.0S V8 (550hp) SVR Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 24531 Engine Size: 4999 Ext Color: GREY
Adaptive Dynamics, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Electric heated door mirrors, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Meridian audio system (825W), Power fold exterior mirrors, Premium HDD Navigation, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 'SVR' powered sports seats, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Dynamic Program, Front and rear park distance sensors, Hands-free powered electrical tailgate, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Keyless entry, Torque Vectoring, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Response, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Exterior badging: 'SVR', Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp power wash, Heated rear seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Remote central locking, Stop/start technology, Terrain Response 2, TFT display screen, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Apps, InControl Wi-Fi, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), LED tail lamps, Mist sensing / auto demist, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Power adjustable steering column, Queue Assist, Reactive Grounding Response, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Three-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights, Single point entry
Land Rover Croydon
Coulsdon, CR53EA, Surrey
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017