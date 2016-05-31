LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 5.0S V8 (550hp) SVR Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 5.0S V8 (550hp) SVR Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14274 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK
Carbon fibre interior kit, Dynamic Response, Exterior badging: 'SVR', Heated seats, Meridian audio system (825W), Power fold exterior mirrors, Premium HDD Navigation, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 'SVR' powered sports seats, 22'' 'Style '707' 7 split-spoke diamond turned alloy wheels, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Dynamic Program, Front and rear park distance sensors, Hands-free powered electrical tailgate, Keyless entry, Sliding panoramic roof, Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Side steps, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Remote central locking, Stop/start technology, Terrain Response 2, TFT display screen, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, InControl Apps, InControl Wi-Fi, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), LED tail lamps, Mist sensing / auto demist, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Power adjustable steering column, Queue Assist, Reactive Grounding Response, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Three-zone climate control, Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights, Single point entry
Advantage Land Rover Croydon
Coulsdon, CR53EA, Surrey
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017