LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 5.0 V8 S/C - SVR Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 5.0 V8 S/C - SVR Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 24729 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: BLACK
Bluetooth telephone connection, InControl secure, 360 degree Park Distance Control, Dynamic response, Front parking aid with visual display, Low traction launch, Rear park distance control, Speed limiter, Speed sensitive power steering, Traffic sign recognition, Fatigue detection system, HDD Premium navigation including voice control, TMC with touch screen and media storage, TFT Virtual Instrument Panel, Trip computer, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, InControl protect, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, USB/aux input socket, InControl connect Pack - Range Rover Sport,Amazing Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic SVR with Sports Seats finished in Santorini Black metallic paint with SVR Seats Red / Ebony. Call us for full details.
Grange Land Rover Welwyn Garden City
Welwyn Garden City, AL71UT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017