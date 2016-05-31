loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 5.0 V8 S/C Svr 5Dr Auto Petrol Estate

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 5.0 V8 S/C Svr 5Dr Auto Petrol Estate Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 721 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

Front and rear premium carpet mats, Heated windscreen, Blue brake calipers, Adaptive dynamics, Bluetooth telephone connection, Rear park distance control, Push button starter, Trip computer, Auto dimming rear view mirror...

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407039
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    721 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£104,844

Farnell Land Rover Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!