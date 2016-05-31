LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 4.4 V8 HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 4.4 V8 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 53500 Engine Size: 4394 Ext Color: Silver
Silver, 2 Keys, Full Leather, Heated Seats, Sat Nav, Upgraded 18'' Alloy Wheels, MOT July 2018, CD/Mp3 In Car Entertainment, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass, 3 owners, Satellite Navigation, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Alert, Climate Control, Upholstery Leather, Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Paint Metallic, Alloy Wheels (19in). 5 seats, **NO ADMIN FEES** Viewing essential on this Land Rover, don't miss out! Contact one of our Vehicle Consultants to arrange a test drive, or just come along to pay us a visit. With over 350 used cars in stock we offer a wide selection to help meet YOUR requirements! All of our approved vehicles are HPI clear, with 5 days AVIVA drive away insurance available. We also offer a competitive Part Exchange against your old vehicle and have a wide range of warranties to suit your motoring needs. We can also source the best finance options available for you, 11,989
Prestige Motors Direct Ltd
WA128BG, Merseyside
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017