LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 4.4 V8 HSE 5dr Auto

Accessories

Silver, 2 Keys, Full Leather, Heated Seats, Sat Nav, Upgraded 18'' Alloy Wheels, MOT July 2018, CD/Mp3 In Car Entertainment, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass, 3 owners, Satellite Navigation, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Alert, Climate Control, Upholstery Leather, Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Paint Metallic, Alloy Wheels (19in). 5 seats, **NO ADMIN FEES** Viewing essential on this Land Rover, don't miss out! Contact one of our Vehicle Consultants to arrange a test drive, or just come along to pay us a visit. With over 350 used cars in stock we offer a wide selection to help meet YOUR requirements! All of our approved vehicles are HPI clear, with 5 days AVIVA drive away insurance available. We also offer a competitive Part Exchange against your old vehicle and have a wide range of warranties to suit your motoring needs. We can also source the best finance options available for you, 11,989