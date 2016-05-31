LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 4.4 Sdv8 Autobiography Dynamic 5Dr Auto [ss] Diesel Estate

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 4.4 Sdv8 Autobiography Dynamic 5Dr Auto [ss] Diesel Estate Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34846 Engine Size: 4367 Ext Color: Firenze Red
Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Heated Front Windscreen, Low Mileage, Full Service History, USB& Park Assist, Front and rear premium carpet mats, Heated windscreen, Auto locking differential, Adaptive dynamics, Bluetooth telephone connection, EPAS, Push button starter, Trip computer, Auto dimming rear view mirror...
Farnell Jaguar Bolton
Bolton, BL47JL, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017