loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6TD V8 HSE Station Wagon 5d 3630cc auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.6TD V8 HSE Station Wagon 5d 3630cc auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 74000 Engine Size: 3630 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Adjustable steering column, Alarm, Alloys, Anti lock braking system, Central locking, Climate control, Cruise control, Drivers airbag, Electric mirrors, Electric seats, Front Electric windows, Front fog lights, Heated seats, Immobiliser, Leather seats, Metallic Paint, Parking distance control, Passenger airbag, Power assisted steering, Radio/CD, Rear Electric windows, Remote Central Locking, Satellite navigation system, Side airbag, Traction control,6 months warranty included, sold with full or long mot and up to date service, open till 7pm Thursdays please call for appointment

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420256
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    74000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3630
  • Engine Model
    3630
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£16,995

Autopark Norwich
Norwich, NR66AE, Norfolk
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!