LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 TDV8 HSE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.6 TDV8 HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 135000 Engine Size: 3630 Ext Color: Black
Steering Wheel Controls, Speakers, Xenon Headlights, Traction Control, Satellite Navigation, Rear Spoiler, Parking Sensors, Metallic Paint, Four Wheel Drive, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Heated Seats, Electric Adjustable Seats, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Rear Airbags, Front Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS
The Car Shop
B301NH, Warwickshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017