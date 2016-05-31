loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 TDV8 HSE Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.6 TDV8 HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 135000 Engine Size: 3630 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Steering Wheel Controls, Speakers, Xenon Headlights, Traction Control, Satellite Navigation, Rear Spoiler, Parking Sensors, Metallic Paint, Four Wheel Drive, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Heated Seats, Electric Adjustable Seats, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Rear Airbags, Front Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420245
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    135000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3630
  • Engine Model
    3630
