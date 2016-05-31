LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 TDV8 HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.6 TDV8 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 63633 Engine Size: 3630 Ext Color: Metallic Black
20" Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Driving modes, Parking Sensors, Speed Limiter, Bluetooth, CD Player, DAB Digital Radio, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Air Suspension, Power Assisted Steering, Traction Control, Stop/Start Function, 12V power socket, 3rd Rear Headrest, Adjustable Steering Column, Dual Zone Climate Control
Evans Halshaw Car Store Exeter
EX28QW
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017