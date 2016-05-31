loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 TD V8 HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.6 TD V8 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 112000 Engine Size: 3630 Ext Color: Grey

Grey, 10 STAMPS! FULL SERVICE HISTORY FULLY LOADED REAR DVD PLAYERS, 2 owners, Full service history, Premium Navigation System, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Climate Control, 19in x 9 5 V Spoke Alloy Wheels, Rain Sensor, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Heated Front Screen, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Metallic Paint. 5 seats, 10,999 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    404315
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    112000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3630
  • Engine Model
    3630
£10,999

Select Cars of Bristol
BS306DL
United Kingdom

