LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 TD V8 HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.6 TD V8 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 112000 Engine Size: 3630 Ext Color: Grey
Grey, 10 STAMPS! FULL SERVICE HISTORY FULLY LOADED REAR DVD PLAYERS, 2 owners, Full service history, Premium Navigation System, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Climate Control, 19in x 9 5 V Spoke Alloy Wheels, Rain Sensor, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Heated Front Screen, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Metallic Paint. 5 seats, 10,999 p/x welcome
Select Cars of Bristol
BS306DL
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017