LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0SDV6 HSE Dynamic 7 Seater *Sliding Panoramic Roof L/R 5 Year Service Pa

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0SDV6 HSE Dynamic 7 Seater *Sliding Panoramic Roof L/R 5 Year Service Pa Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 3952 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Aruba With Santorini Black Roof
Satellite Navigation, Sliding Panoramic Roof, Three Zone Climate Control, Premium Ivory Leather Trim, Grand Black Wood Veneer Trim, 7 Seats, 21` 5 Split Spoke Diamond Turned Alloys, 5 Year Land Rover Service Package, CD Player, DAB Digital Radio, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Powered 5 Plus 2 Seating, Rear View Parking Camera, Blind Spot Monitor With Closing Vehicle Sensing, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Dimming Heated Powerfold Exterior Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Windscreen, Electrically Adjustable Front Seats, Memory Driver Personalisation, Automatic Lighting Control , Rain Sensitive Wipers, Self Dimming Interior Mirror, Power Tailgate, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps With LED Signature, LED Rear Lamps, Headlamp Powerwash, Ambience Lighting, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Leather Steering Wheel, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Multi Function Trip Computer, USB Connectivity, Voice Control, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, Electric Windows , Electric Mirrors, Carpet Mats, Mud Flaps, Tinted Windows, Very Rare Vehicle With This Mileage
Frosts Used Cars Shoreham-by-Sea
BN436RT, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017