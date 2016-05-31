loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0S V6 (340hp) HSE Dynamic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0S V6 (340hp) HSE Dynamic Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6250 Engine Size: Ext Color: Corris Grey

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Finished in Corris Grey Specification Includes Leather, Ebony seats, Ebony/Ivory colourway, Ebony headlining, 21'' Alloy Wheels, Contrast roof - Black, Exterior Design Pack, Privacy glass, 'Grand Black' veneer, Fixed panoramic roof, Heated steering wheel, Morzine headlining - 'Ebony', Cooled cubby box, Mudflaps, Full size spare wheel, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Lane Departure Warning, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Bluetooth audio streaming, InControl Secure, InControl Touch Pro - 10 inch touchscreen, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Keyless entry, Powered gesture tailgate, USB connection, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Body-coloured roof

  • Ad ID
    416025
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6250 mi
  • Doors
    5
£66,990

Listers Land Rover Solihull
Solihull, B904EL, West Midlands
United Kingdom

