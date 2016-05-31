LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 Turbo Diesel HSE Luxury 6 Speed Auto 4x4 4WD Sunroof Sat Nav Rear

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TDV6 Turbo Diesel HSE Luxury 6 Speed Auto 4x4 4WD Sunroof Sat Nav Rear Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 75000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: GREY
5'' TFT driver information centre,Bluetooth system,Front park distance control,HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen,PAS,Push button starter,Rear park distance control,Rear view camera,Tailgate power latch,Trip computer,Audio remote control,DAB Digital radio,Hybrid TV,iPod/USB/MP3 connection,Single CD player,Acoustic windscreen,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlamp activation,Body colour bumpers,Body colour mirror caps,Dark finish front grille,Electric folding door mirrors,Electric front/rear windows/one touch operation,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Front fog lights,Headlight washers,Laminated front side glass,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Rear roof spoiler,Rear wiper,Stainless steel tread plates,12V power point front/rear,12V power point in luggage area,Auto climate control,Centre cooler storage box,Electrically adjustable front bolsters,Electrically adjustable front seats,Front and rear cupholders,Front centre armrest,Front head restraints,Front map lights,Heated rear seats,Illuminated vanity mirrors,Interior mood lighting,Isofix child seat preparation,Leather gear knob,Leather steering wheel,Manual lumbar adjust on passenger's seat,Puddle and footwell lamps,Rear headrests,Removable load compartment cover,Split folding rear seat (65:35) including rear armrest,Waterfall front and rear interior illumination,Cold climate pack - Range Rover Sport,Dynamic pack - Range Rover Sport,Memory pack - Range Rover Sport,3 rear 3 point seatbelts,ABS,Driver and passenger airbags,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,EBA,Electronic parking brake,Electronic traction control,Front and rear head airbags,Front side airbags,Hill descent control,Hill start assist,Roll stability control,Engine immobiliser,Keyless entry,Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm,Diesel particulate filter,Electronic air suspension,Terrain Response,Space saver spare wheel,Metallic Stornoway Grey, Electric Glass Sunroof, Privacy Glass, Full Cream Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation, Reversing Camera with Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Digital TV, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Harman/Kardon Premium Surround Sound System and AUX/USB/iPod Connection, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Keyless Entry & Drive, Air Conditioning, 2-zone Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Advanced Emergency Brake Assist, Electric Windows/Folding Mirrors/Steering Column/Tailgate/Lumbar Support/Twin Seats/Memory Driver Seat, PAS, ABS, Traction Control, Adjustabl
McCarthy Cars
Croydon, CR03RG, Surrey
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017