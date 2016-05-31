LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 Stormer 5dr CommandShift Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TDV6 Stormer 5dr CommandShift Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 48951 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Fuji White
Satelite Navigation, Rear Seat Entertainment System, 20" Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Leather Seats, Touch screen head unit, Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Electric front seats (without driver memory), Quickclear Heated Windscreen, Dual Zone Climate Control, Push Button Start, Privacy Glass, Voice Activation, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Speed Limiter, Driving modes, Hill Descent Control, CD/Radio, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Paddle shift gears, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Automatic headlights, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, Electric rear windows, 12V power socket, USB Functionality, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Adjustable Steering Column, Leather steering wheel, Trip Computer, Front Centre Armrest, Front Cup Holders, Isofix, Multi airbags, Remote Central Locking, *Other Models Available:, 24 Month Guarantee Available, Ask For A Test Drive Today, Complementary Accident Assist, Flexible Finance Options Available, Part Exchange Taken As Full Deposit.
