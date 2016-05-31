LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 SE 5d 245 BHP Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TDV6 SE 5d 245 BHP Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 52000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK
Vision Assist Pack 1, Dynamic Response, Interior Design Pack Straight Grain, Interior Design Pack Premium Leather Door Insert, Interior Design Pack Dark Zebrano, Tow Pack, Premium ICE Pack, Memory Pack, Dynamic Pack, Surround Camera System(Five Cameras), Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Automatic High Beam Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Park Distance Control - Front, Bi-Xenon Adaptive Head Lights, Interior Mood Lighting, Memory Exterior Mirrors, Micatallic Paint, Alloy Wheels 20in 10 Spoke Shadow Chrome, Alloy Wheels 20in 10 Spoke, Alloy Wheels 19in 5-V Spoke, Stainless Steel Tread Strips, Metallic Paint, Electric Sunroof, Steering Wheel Mounted Paddle Shift, Park Heating with Remote Control, Keyless Entry, DAB RADIO, Contrast Stitching, Steering Wheel - Heated Leather, Closed Loop Diesel Particle Filter, Premium Carpet Mats, 8 Way Driver/Passenger El. Seats With Power Lumbar, Premium Leather, Hybrid Television System, Heated Rear Seats, Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, Personal Telephone Integration System (Blue Tooth), DVD (Twin Screen Rear Entertainment System, Centre Console Cool Box, Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Alert, Active Locking Rear Differential, Central Door Locking - Remote, Deadlocks, Immobiliser, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Power-Assisted Steering, Parking Aid - Rear, Head Air Bags - Front/Rear, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Traction Control System, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Alarm - Volumetric, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Cruise Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Satellite Navigation, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Heated Front Screen, Speakers - Eight, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD, Gear Knob Leather, Steering Wheel Leather, Rain Sensor, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Armrest - Front/Rear, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Power Socket - Rear, Upholstery Leather, Climate Control, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Cup Holder, Seats Split Rear, Body Coloured Bumpers, Side Protection Mouldings, Washer Jets - Heated, Headlamp Wash, Mirrors External - Electric Folding, Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Alloy
