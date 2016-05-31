LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE CommandShift Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TDV6 HSE CommandShift Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 113000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK
Premium Navigation System (Nav on the Move for UK & Europe Only), Voice Recognition and Driver Microphone, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Automatic Climate Control, Seats - Leather/Alcantara, Metallic Paint, Heated Front Screen, Personal Telephone Integration System, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, 19 inch 5 - V Spoke Alloy Wheel, Rain Sensor, Upholstery - Premium Leather, 8 Way Driver & 8 Way Passenger Electric Front Seats with Memory
Outwood Motors
DE141PT
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017