LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE CommandShift Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TDV6 HSE CommandShift Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 113000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Premium Navigation System (Nav on the Move for UK & Europe Only), Voice Recognition and Driver Microphone, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Automatic Climate Control, Seats - Leather/Alcantara, Metallic Paint, Heated Front Screen, Personal Telephone Integration System, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, 19 inch 5 - V Spoke Alloy Wheel, Rain Sensor, Upholstery - Premium Leather, 8 Way Driver & 8 Way Passenger Electric Front Seats with Memory

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411433
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    113000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
