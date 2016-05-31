LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TDV6 HSE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 51507 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White
Leather Upholstery Part Leather/Alcantara Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Climate Control Keyless Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front & Rear Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Heated Front Windscreen Headlight Cleaning System Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Front Fog Lights Auto On Headlights Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Lumbar Support Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel Pollen Filter Metallic Paint Solid Paint
Tustain Motors Alnwick
Alnwick, NE662JH, Northumberland
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017