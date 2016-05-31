loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5d AUTO 245 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5d AUTO 245 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 56481 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK

ASK FOR DAN , NICK OR MATT , VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR 360 VIDEO IMAGES . 12 months MOT, Service history, CREAM LEATHER INTERIOR, Four wheel-drive, FOR FINANCE PRE-APPROVAL , AT LOW RATES WITH NO RE-PAYMENTS UNTIL 2018 ! ! ! ASK FOR DAN OR MATT,20" ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS , 1 OWNER FROM NEW , REVERSING CAMERA , SAT-NAV, Terrain controls , Bluetooth Interface, USB and AUX input , Reversing camera , dual zone climate control , Harmon kardon audio system , electric windows , electric folding door mirrors , Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Daytime running lights , Fridge in centre armrest , 20" multispoke alloy wheels , cream leather heated front and rear seats , Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Central Door Locking - Remote, Immobiliser, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Anti-Lock Brakes, Power-Assisted Steering, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Third Brake Light, Exterior Lighting - Bi-Xenon Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Traction Control System, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Deadlocks, Alarm - Remote Control, Self-Levelling Suspension, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Memory Rake/Reach, Satellite Navigation, Heated Front Screen, Heated Rear Screen, Sound Processor, Voice Activated Controls, Speakers - Eight, Centre Console, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger/MP3, Gear Knob Leather, Steering Wheel Leather, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Rain Sensor, Interior Finishes - Wood, On-Board Monitor, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Sun Visor, Armrest - Front/Rear, Seats Electric - Memory Driver/Passenger, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger Electric, Seats Split Rear, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Upholstery Leather, Climate Control, Body Coloured Bumpers, Heated Washer Jets, Rear Wash/Wipe - Rear, Headlamp Wash, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming, Paint Metallic, Washer Jets - Heated

  • Ad ID
    406063
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    56481 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
