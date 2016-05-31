LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5d AUTO 245 BHP

Accessories

Previously supplied by us. A stunning face lift Range Rover Sport. Only 1 former keeper. Full service history. Finished in stunning Alaska white with Ebony premium leather interior, Unmarked 20in alloy wheels, Privacy glass, Side steps, Park sensors front rear with Rear view camera, Bi Xenon headlights with LED running lights, Power fold exterior door mirrors, Keyless entry, HDD Premium navigation including voice control, Bluetooth system, DAB Digital radio, Harman Kardon logic 7 surround sound system, Electric front seats with memory function, Heated front and rear seats, Dual zone digital climate control, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Auto lights rain sensors + much more. A simply stunning example. Car comes complete with all handbooks and manuals, 2 keys, 12 months MOT and 6 months national warranty. If you would like to know more please call Sean on 0141 810 3524. Finance packages available. Part exchange