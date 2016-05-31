loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5d 245 BHP Auto

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5d 245 BHP Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 75000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: SILVER

Silver with Black perforated leather, huge specification 2010 facelift model with 360 vision cameras, fully colour coded, side steps, 20 inch 5-spoke alloys, grand piano black veneer trim, cool box, cruise, Sat Nav, CD, ipod & USB input, Bluetooth phone, folding mirrors, xenons, electric memory & heated seats, Harmon Kardon hi-fi, park assist, terrain response, privacy glass++++ Previously supplied by ourselves only 74,000 miles & superb condition throughout serviced before sale CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.,20in 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels Over 19in, 20in 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Memory Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Alarm - Remote Control, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Deadlocks, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Bi-Xenon Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Gear Knob Leather, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Heated Front Screen, Heated Rear Screen, Heated Washer Jets, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger/MP3, Interior Finishes - Wood, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, On-Board Monitor, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Premium Leather, Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, Rain Sensor, Rear Wash/Wipe - Rear, Satellite Navigation, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger Electric, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Electric - Memory Driver/Passenger, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Seats Split Rear, Self-Levelling Suspension, Sound Processor, Speakers - Eight, Steering Wheel Leather, Sun Visor, Surround Camera System(four cameras), Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake

  • Ad ID
    420712
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    75000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£19,750

Castle Motors
Fleet, PL143PX, Cornwall
United Kingdom

