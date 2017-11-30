LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE 2010

car description

RAC INSPECTED AND APPROVED. Top Brand Cars Are Delighted To Offer This Stunning Range Sport HSE, Finished In Metallic Black With Ivory Leather Interior, This Vehicle Has An Autobiography Kit And Upgraded Sound System, Other Options Include: Satellite Navigation, Rear Entertainment, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Front Seats, Side Steps, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Front Screen, Air Conditioning, Electric Windows and Mirrors, Part Exchange Welcome, Debit/Credit Cards Aceepted, VIEWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, WE ARE FSA APPROVED AND CAN OFFER NO DEPOSIT AND LOW RATE FINANCE, HP/PCP/LEASE PURCHASE.