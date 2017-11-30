loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE 2010

Map

car description

RAC INSPECTED AND APPROVED. Top Brand Cars Are Delighted To Offer This Stunning Range Sport HSE, Finished In Metallic Black With Ivory Leather Interior, This Vehicle Has An Autobiography Kit And Upgraded Sound System, Other Options Include: Satellite Navigation, Rear Entertainment, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Front Seats, Side Steps, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Front Screen, Air Conditioning, Electric Windows and Mirrors, Part Exchange Welcome, Debit/Credit Cards Aceepted, VIEWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, WE ARE FSA APPROVED AND CAN OFFER NO DEPOSIT AND LOW RATE FINANCE, HP/PCP/LEASE PURCHASE.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411440
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    30/11/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    75000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£20,993

UNIT 1 , ESSEX ROAD, HODDESDON, HERTS, EN110AT, , , , , The data displayed above details the usual specification of the most recent model of this vehicle. It is not the exact data for the actual vehicle being offered for sale and may vary
Hoddesdon, EN11 0AT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!