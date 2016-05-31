loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 (258hp) SE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TDV6 (258hp) SE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 45041 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Fuji White

Leather, Ebony, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Electric front seats, HDD Navigation System, Privacy glass, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 21'' 'Delta Wing' sparkle silver alloy wheels, Ambience lighting, Bluetooth audio streaming, Sliding panoramic roof, 'Ebony' premium headlining, 'Range Rover' front door treadplates, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Front fog lamps

  • Ad ID
    404134
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    45041 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£39,995

Hatfields Land Rover Hull
HU130EG
United Kingdom

