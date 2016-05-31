loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TD V6 SE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TD V6 SE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 54000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: WHITE

Fuji White with Ebony Leather Interior, 1 Owner from New with Full Service History (6 Stamps), Immaculate example! EXTRA'S FITTED:- Grand black lacquer trim, Brand New 22" Kahn RS style alloy wheels and tyres upgrade, Colour coded exterior pack, Privacy glass, Side steps, Mud flaps, Rubber mat set, Autobiography grille and side vents. STANDARD FEATURES:- Bi Xenon headlights with LED running lights, Auto lights & wipers function, Front & rear park distance control, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, Bluetooth system, Harmon Kardon sound system with 8 speakers, iPod/USB/MP3 connection, Radio/CD player, Cruise control, Auto digital climate control, Electrically adjustable front seats, Heated front seats, Heated windscreen, Multi function leather steering wheel, Remote central locking, Electric windows + much more! **WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - Full Service History carried out @ 9k, 18k, 27k, 36k, 43k and 51k miles : On Brand New 22" Kahn RS style alloy wheels and tyres upgrade : 1 Yrs MOT : Full Detailed Valet : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Full Leather Book Pack : 2 Keys! ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY*** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.

  • Ad ID
    411975
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    54000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£21,995

Kaim Park Garage
Bathgate, EH481EP, West Lothian
United Kingdom

