LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TD V6 SE 4X4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TD V6 SE 4X4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: RED

Chilli Red with Cream Leather Interior, 1 Owner from New with Full Land Rover Service History, Stunning Example new model Sport! SPECIFICATION INCLUDES:- 22" Autobiography style alloy wheels upgrade, Privacy glass, Side steps, Power tailgate, Xenon headlamps With LED signature, Rear park distance control, Dynamic response, Electric folding door mirrors, HDD Premium navigation including voice control, Bluetooth telephone connection, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Heated front seats, Multi function leather steering wheel, Cruise control, Heated windscreen, Auto lights and rain sensors, On board computer, Remote central locking, Rubber mat set - HSE, Electric windows + much more! **THIS STUNNING SPORT WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - Full L/Rover Service History carried out @ 12k, 19k and Just Serviced @ 30k miles : 1 Yrs MOT : On Brand New matching tyres : Full Detailed Valet : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Full Leather Book Pack : 2 Keys! ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY*** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.

  • Ad ID
    411959
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    30000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Kaim Park Garage
Bathgate, EH481EP, West Lothian
United Kingdom

