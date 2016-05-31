loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TD V6 HSE SUV 5dr Diesel Automatic (243 g/km, 242 bhp)

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TD V6 HSE SUV 5dr Diesel Automatic (243 g/km, 242 bhp) Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 67000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

Grey, Fully Loaded, Premium Navigation System (Nav on the Move for UK & Europe Only), Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front Seats, Voice Recognition and Driver Microphone, 19 inch 5 - V Spoke Alloy Wheel, 8 Way Driver & 8 Way Passenger Electric Front Seats with Memory, Heated Front Screen, Metallic Paint, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, Personal Telephone Integration System, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Rain Sensor, Upholstery - Premium Leather. 5 seats, OUT OF HOURS CALL 07391400012 - FINANCE AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE RATES - DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE, 24,975

  • Ad ID
    420200
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    67000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£24,975

Auto Lab Uk Ltd
Blackburn, BB13AQ, Lancashire
United Kingdom

