LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto

Accessories

White, WHITE - BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - 2012 AUTOBIOGRAPHY FRONT BUMPER - 2012 AUTOBIOGRAPHY REAR BUMPER - 2012 AUTOBIOGRAPHY ROOF SPOILER - 2012 AUTOBIOGRAPHY FRONT GRILLE - 2012 AUTOBIOGRAPHY RED LABEL SIDE VENTS - 2012 AUTOBIOGRAPHY EXHAUST TIPS - COLOUR CODED BUMPERS - COLOUR CODED DOOR HANDLES -, 1 owner, Four wheel-drive, Hard Disc Navigation, Text to Speech Engine - Lane and Road Name Guidance, Digital Radio (DAB), Cruise Control, Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors, Rear View Camera, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Digital Audio Protocol (DAP) for Voice Recognition, Phone and Audio, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Seats - Leather/Alcantara, Premium Leather with Perforations, Heated Front Windscreen, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Four Electric Windows with one Touch Drivers and Passengers Opening, Hill Descent Control (HDC) with Gradient Release Control, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Electric Driver and Passenger Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height and Tilt ( 8/8 Way), Memory Function with 3 Settings for Drivers Seat, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, Harman/Kardon System, in Dash CD Player, Hybrid television System, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alarm, Alloy wheels, Auxiliary Power Sockets - Front, Rear 2nd Row and Rear Loadspace, CD Player, Central locking, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Child Seat ISOFIX Anchor Points, Child locks & Isofix system, Cruise control, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Program, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Roll Stability Control (RSC), Folding rear seats, Four Cannel All Terrain Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with All Round Disc Brakes, Electronic Brake Assist (EBA), Front Fog Lamps, Front and Rear Armrest, Front and Rear Headrests, Four-Wheel Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Heated seats, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Interior Mirror - Auto-dimming, Leather seats, Lower Centre Console Cooler Box, Parking aid, Lumbar support, Radio, Power steering, Remote central locking, Remote Central Locking, Satellite navigation, Third Brake Light. 5 seats, OUT OF HOURS CALL 07391400012 - FINANCE AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE RATES - DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE, 29,975 p/x welcome