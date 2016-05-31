loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 60000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: GREY

Stornoway Grey with Ebony Premium Leather, 2 Former Owners covered only 61k miles with Full Service History and Just Serviced! EXTRA'S FITTED:- Grand black lacquer interior trim, Extended leather pack - dash and door panels, Rear entertainment system - Rosen DVD, Brand New 22" Autobiography Turbine style alloy wheels and tyres upgrade, Privacy glass, Side steps, Supercharger grille & side vents, Cool box in centre console, Premium Rubber mat set. HSE FEATURES:- Park sensors front & rear with Rear view camera, Bi Xenon headlights with LED running lights, Power fold exterior door mirrors, Keyless entry, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, Bluetooth system, iPod/USB/MP3 connection, DAB Digital radio, Harman Kardon surround sound system, Cruise control, Electric front seats with memory function, Heated front & rear seats, Dual zone digital climate control, Cold climate pack, Dynamic pack, Memory pack, Auto lights & rain sensors + much more! **WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - Full Service History carried out @ 7k, 14k, 19k, 43k, 53k and Just Serviced @ 61k miles : On Brand New 22" Turbine style alloy wheels and tyres upgrade : 1 Yrs MOT : Full Detailed Valet : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Full Leather Book Pack : 2 Keys! ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY*** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.

  • Ad ID
    411968
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    60000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£19,995

Kaim Park Garage
Bathgate, EH481EP, West Lothian
United Kingdom

