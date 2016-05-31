LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 hse SVR EXCLUSIVE Auto

Accessories

WOW!!!!WHAT A GREAT LOOKING SPORT IN WHITE WITH AN EXCLUSIVE FULL SVR BODY AND 22"SVR WHEELS BLACK LEATHER FULL SERVICE HISTORY ELECTRIC TOWBAR SOFT CLOSE BOOT SAT NAV.....MUST BE SEEN!!!!!!!!!!!! Low rate finance available!! click on our website and car to apply its easy and quick!!,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Rear, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Chassis - Adjustable, Child Locks - Electric, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Deadlocks, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Daytime Running Lights, Grab Handles, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Rear Screen, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Parking Aid - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Rear Wash/Wipe - Rear, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Self-Levelling Suspension, Start/Stop System - Start/Stop System, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Tinted Glass, Touch Screen Monitor - Touch Screen Monitor, Traction Control System, Upholstery Leather, Voice Activated Controls