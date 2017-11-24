LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE - FULL STEALTH PACK - 22INCH WHEELS - 7 SEATS 2015

car description

Stunning 2015 Range Rover Sport HSE SDV6 finished in Causeway Grey with Black perforated leather interior. Full exterior Black Stealth pack including 'Range Rover' lettering, Red brake callipers, 22" Range Rover Stealth Style 17/508 alloy wheels. Fantastic looking Range Rover Sport, 1 owner. Full Land Rover service history. ;;Great Specification – 7 seats, Electric deployable side steps, Heated front and rear seats, start/stop, cruise control, privacy glass, Range Rover sound package, Full colour HDD satellite navigation, 8 Inch touch screen, Zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera, say what you see voice control, premium electric wing mirrors, keyless start and go, electric memory seats, bluetooth phone and streaming, Full Land Rover service history. Similar to - OVERFINCH, AUTOBIOGRAPHY, REVERE, KAHN, LUMMA, HAWKE, SUPERCHARGED, 4.4, URBAN, Dynamic.;; ** FULL DEALER FACILITIES. GREAT LOW RATE FINANCE SOLUTIONS WITH A VARIETY OF THE UK'S LEADING FINANCE COMPANIES, HPI CLEAR WITH CERTIFICATE, ALL MAJOR DEBIT and CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED, VIEWING AVAILABLE AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM, PLEASE CONTACT US WITH ANY QUESTIONS. OFFICE - 01487 830386, MOBILE - 07796 446157, WEBSITE - Vogue4x4.com **