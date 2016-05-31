loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 51083 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: RED

Accessories

4x4, Alloy Wheels, CD Player, Diesel, Front fog lights, Immobiliser, Power Fold Mirrors, Power Steering, Single CD Player, Xenon Headlamps, Remote Central Locking, Parking Aid with Rear Camera, ABS Brakes, Automatic Transmission, Central Locking, Drivers Airbag, Full Service History, Metallic paint, Leather Interior, Reverse Parking Aid, Quickclear Windscreen, T.V., Air Conditioning, Bluetooth car kit, Climate Control, Front Armrest, Blind Spot Monitor, Alarm Fitted, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Heated Seats, Multiple Airbags, Satellite Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, DAB Radio,,A stunning looking Range Rover Sport Finished in Chile Red with an Ebony and Ivory interior. Fitted with lots of extras including 22inch ALLOYS, DUALVIEW TV, BLIND SPOT MONITORING AND A PARKING SYSTEM

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407827
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    51083 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£44,000

Grange Land Rover Barnet
EN55TY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!