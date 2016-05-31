LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 51083 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: RED
4x4, Alloy Wheels, CD Player, Diesel, Front fog lights, Immobiliser, Power Fold Mirrors, Power Steering, Single CD Player, Xenon Headlamps, Remote Central Locking, Parking Aid with Rear Camera, ABS Brakes, Automatic Transmission, Central Locking, Drivers Airbag, Full Service History, Metallic paint, Leather Interior, Reverse Parking Aid, Quickclear Windscreen, T.V., Air Conditioning, Bluetooth car kit, Climate Control, Front Armrest, Blind Spot Monitor, Alarm Fitted, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Heated Seats, Multiple Airbags, Satellite Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, DAB Radio,,A stunning looking Range Rover Sport Finished in Chile Red with an Ebony and Ivory interior. Fitted with lots of extras including 22inch ALLOYS, DUALVIEW TV, BLIND SPOT MONITORING AND A PARKING SYSTEM
Grange Land Rover Barnet
EN55TY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017