LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE DYNAMIC [20inchALLOY WHEELS, SIDE STEPS, EURO SAT NAV] Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE DYNAMIC [20inchALLOY WHEELS, SIDE STEPS, EURO SAT NAV] Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 51500 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
Full Land Rover Service History,20inch Black Alloy Wheels (Style 3),Side Steps,Harmon Kardon Surround System,Dynamic Mode,Euro Satellite Navigation,Key-Less Entry and Go,Privacy Glass,Heated Front and Rear Seats,Front And Rear Parking Sensors With Reverse Camera,Electric Tailgate,DAB Radio,Bluetooth,Santorini Black With Ivory Leather and Piano Black Trim, Full Land Rover Service History, 20inch Black Alloy Wheels (Style 3), Side Steps, Euro Satellite Navigation, Privacy Glass, Heated Front And Rear Seats, Harmon/ Kardon Surround Sound System, Dynamic Drive Mode, Key-Less Entry and Go, Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth, Fridge In Centre Console, DAB Radio, Drivers Memory Seat, Front And Rear Parking Sensors With Rear View Camera, Voice Command, Electric Tailgate, Electric Folding Mirrors, Multi-Functional Steering Wheel, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Heated Front Windscreen, Perimetric/ Volumetric Alarm, Ambient Lighting, Automatic Xenon Headlamps, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Part Exchange Welcome and Finance Settled, Competitive Finance Packages Available Including PCP, Lease Purchase and HP, Please Ask About Our Platinum Pack With Includes Williams F1 Ceramic Paint Protection, SMART Protection, GAP/RTI Policies and Key Insurance, HPI Clear, Free Delivery To Mainland UK (Terms Apply). No hidden charges, we do not charge admin fees for our vehicles.
Wimbledon Specialist Cars
Raynes Park, SW208BP, London
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017